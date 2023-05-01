The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 7 Boys & Girls Lacrosse Top 15

McDonogh moves back to the top of the boys rankings, while Loyola tumbles to No. 5; IAAM retains a tight grip on the Top 5 spots in the girls poll

VSN Staff

Published on: May 01, 2023 3:21 PM EDT|Updated on: May 01, 2023 3:39 PM EDT

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 7 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15

1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (13-1)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 15-8, and No. 5 St. Paul’s School, 14-9

2. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (8-4)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated No. 8 Gilman School, 12-3, and No. 3 Boys’ Latin School, 8-7 OT

3. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (9-4)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 Loyola Blakefield, 12-5, and lost to then-No. 4 Calvert Hall College, 8-7 OT

4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (10-3)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Boys’ Latin School, 12-5, and defeated No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, 10-5

5. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (6-6)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 McDonogh School, 14-9

6. ST. MARY’S (11-4)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated No. 14 John Carroll, 14-2, and No. 8 Gilman, 11-7

7. BROADNECK (12-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Severna Park, 9-6, and Chesapeake-AA, 26-7

8. GILMAN SCHOOL (4-9)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Calvert Hall College, 12-7, and to No. 6 St. Mary’s, 11-7

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (4-9)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Severn School, 12-11

10. SEVERN SCHOOL (10-4)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, 12-11

11. SEVERNA PARK (9-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost to then-No. 11 Broadneck, 9-6, and to Landon School, 10-8

12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-6)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 McDonogh School, 15-8, and defeated No. 14 John Carroll, 9-8

13. SOUTH RIVER (7-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Lost to Huntingtown, 9-8

14. JOHN CARROLL (2-8)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 McDonogh School, 15-8, and lost to No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 9-8

15. WESTMINSTER (11-1)

Previous rank: NR

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 9-7, and Manchester Valley, 13-7

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 7 Girls Lacrosse Top 15

1.MCDONOGH (16-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated Gerstell, 19-5; defeated John Carroll, 13-4

2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (15-2)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Glenelg Country, 16-8; defeated Mercy, 11-7

3. MARYVALE PREP (14-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated No. 5 Archbishop Spalding, 11-10; defeated Roland Park, 14-7

4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (12-3)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Lost No. 2 St. Paul’s, 16-8; defeated St. Mary’s, 18-2

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-4)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Maryvale Prep, 11-10; defeated Mount de Sales, 17-10

6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (12–0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Westminster, 17-4; defeated Bel Air, 16-5

7. GLENELG (11-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated River Hill, 20-4; defeated Centennial, 16-6; defeated Howard, 19-6

8. LIBERTY (11-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Century, 6-5; defeated Tuscarora, 19-5

9. SEVERNA PARK (9-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Northeast, 19-0; defeated No. 10 Broadneck, 8-7

10. BROADNECK (8-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-AA, 13-2; lost to No. 9 Severna Park, 8-7

11. WESTMINSTER (8-4)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 21-1; lost to No. 7 Manchester Valley, 17-4

12. CENTURY (8-4)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Liberty, 6-5; defeated Aberdeen, 22-0

13. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (9-4)

Previous rank: 13

This week: Defeated Centennial, 12-2; defeated Wilde Lake, 17-3; defeated Athloton, 20-1

14. TOWSON (8-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated Hereford, 14-8

15. MOUNT HEBRON (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Wilde Lake, 25-2; defeated River Hill, 12-10; defeated Reservoir, 15-4