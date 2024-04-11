The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Janet Marie Smith, senior vice president of planning and development for the Los Angeles Dodgers who held the same position with the Orioles, joins former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman on this week’s episode.

Smith discusses what goes into building a new ballpark (3:33), her feelings about the upcoming changes to Camden Yards (6:39), her work on overseas projects (16:16), what she thinks is the most emotional moment in Camden Yards history (19:10), how she handles criticism about the Camden Yards skyline (20:21) and being one of the most powerful women in a male-dominated industry (24:32).

Later in the show, Jones shares strategies for playing in different weather conditions (26:01) and his thoughts on J.J. Hardy’s backyard baseball field (32:05.) Jones and Coleman close out the episode with listener questions (34:46).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.