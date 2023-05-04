Journalist Jon Wertheim on sports stars he wants to interview | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published on: May 04, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Journalist Jon Wertheim joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the most interesting interviews he has done, sports stars he still wants to interview, artificial intelligence in sports, and Baltimore. Additionally, Baltimore Banner sports columnist Kyle Goon joins to discuss Lamar Jackson and the Lakers.

