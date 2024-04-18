Matt Holliday, former MLB player and father of Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, joins former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman on this week’s episode. Holliday discusses what it’s like to separate his emotions as a dad and a former player (2:40), the lengths the Holliday family went to see Jackson’s MLB debut (7:23), his advice to Jackson when he’s facing adversity (23:02), and his own MLB debut (28:35).
Later in the show, Jones and Coleman discuss changing attitudes around the pitch clock (31:55) and they take listener questions (39:45.)
