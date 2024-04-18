Matt Holliday, former MLB player and father of Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, joins former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman on this week’s episode. Holliday discusses what it’s like to separate his emotions as a dad and a former player (2:40), the lengths the Holliday family went to see Jackson’s MLB debut (7:23), his advice to Jackson when he’s facing adversity (23:02), and his own MLB debut (28:35).

Later in the show, Jones and Coleman discuss changing attitudes around the pitch clock (31:55) and they take listener questions (39:45.)

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.