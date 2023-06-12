Matt Swope named Maryland baseball’s next head coach

Matt Swope has been named the next head coach for Maryland baseball. Swope will succeed Rob Vaughn, who is reportedly taking the head coaching job at the University of Alabama.

“Matt has been a vital part of the most successful era in Maryland baseball history, one where we set numerous records,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a press release. “Being a hometown guy, I know what this means to Matt, being able to lead his beloved Terrapins.”

The New Carrollton native started four years in the outfield for the Terrapins from 1999 to 2002. He recorded a .331 batting average, 16 home runs and 135 RBIs. His 181 runs and 253 hits are both second in Maryland’s all-time history.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐊𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡🐢



A lifelong Terrapin, former player and engineer of Maryland's record breaking offense... @MattSwope19 is ready to lead the #DirtyTerps



📝https://t.co/VOCsVnny91 pic.twitter.com/2aSb5ObHia — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 12, 2023

In 2002, Swope notched a .368 batting average with 55 RBIs and 31 extra-base hits. He helped the Terrapins to a then-program-record 34 wins. As an assistant and associate head coach, he led Maryland to subsequent seasons that broke that mark in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022 and 2023.

Swope was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 2002, spending a season with their Class A affiliate Clinton LumberKings and Class A Short-Season affiliate Vermont Expos. In 2005, he also played for the Washington Wild Things.

Swope served as the team’s director of operations from 2013-17 before becoming an assistant coach from 2017 to 2022. During that time, he helped Maryland to five NCAA Regionals and two Super Regionals.

In the 2020-21 offseason, Swope also worked with former Maryland star LaMonte Wade Jr. to improve his swing. This past year, he used concepts that he learned in a Switzerland lab to help players like Elijah Lambros with their swing.

As an associate head coach this past year, he led the Terrapins to their first Big Ten tournament championship. Swope will be the ninth head coach in the program’s 132-year history.

“This is truly a dream come true, to be named the head baseball coach at the University of Maryland,” Swope said in the press release. “Growing up just down the road from College Park, then playing for the Terps, returning to join the staff, and now being able to lead the Terps is something that means the world to me.”