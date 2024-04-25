Orioles general manager Mike Elias joins former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman on this week’s episode. Elias talks about changing the operating model of the franchise (2:39), the Orioles’ process for drafting players who fit within the organization (4:48), camaraderie within the clubhouse (8:33), how he feels about the homer hydration station (9:57), why he won’t answer how long he’s going to be with the team (19:20), new Orioles owner David Rubenstein’s transition (23:18), Cal Ripken Jr.’s role in the organization (27:05) and how the team addresses gambling (29:55).

Later in the show, Jones and Coleman take listener questions (40:17).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.