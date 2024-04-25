Orioles general manager Mike Elias joins former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman on this week’s episode. Elias talks about changing the operating model of the franchise (2:39), the Orioles’ process for drafting players who fit within the organization (4:48), camaraderie within the clubhouse (8:33), how he feels about the homer hydration station (9:57), why he won’t answer how long he’s going to be with the team (19:20), new Orioles owner David Rubenstein’s transition (23:18), Cal Ripken Jr.’s role in the organization (27:05) and how the team addresses gambling (29:55).
Later in the show, Jones and Coleman take listener questions (40:17).
