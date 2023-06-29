Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Former Orioles great Chris Davis joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the 2023 Orioles, retiring, the pitch clock, players he likes to watch, and contracts. Additionally, Jones discusses Davis, the MLB in Europe or Mexico, and his Orioles jersey.
