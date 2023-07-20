Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg on the pressures of the big leagues | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 7/20/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss which position he prefers to play, his favorite stadium, the hardest part of the big leagues, pressure during games and superstitions. Additionally, Jones discusses the playoff schedule and the All-Star softball game.

Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of ‘The Adam Jones Podcast’ on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.