Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss which position he prefers to play, his favorite stadium, the hardest part of the big leagues, pressure during games and superstitions. Additionally, Jones discusses the playoff schedule and the All-Star softball game.
Now is your chance to buy tickets to see a live recording of ‘The Adam Jones Podcast’ on July 27 at Baltimore Soundstage. Former Orioles all-star Adam Jones and radio personality Jerry Coleman are expected to be joined by special guests for the event.
You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.
