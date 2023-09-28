Orioles announce Camden Yards lease extension

The Orioles are here to stay.

The Major League Baseball franchise agreed to a deal with the state and the Maryland Stadium Authority on Thursday for a new 30-year lease at Camden Yards, the organization announced Thursday night on the jumbotron at the historic ballpark as Gov. Wes Moore and chairman John Angelos waved from a booth.

The terms of the new lease include two five-year extension options, according to a source with direct knowledge of the agreement.

Officials said full details of the lease would be forthcoming on Friday. Maryland Stadium Authority Chairman Craig A. Thompson declined to comment on Thursday evening.

The announcement came in the middle of a game as the Orioles inched closer to winning the American League East title in the waning days of an extraordinarily successful season on the field.

But the off-the-field uncertainty about the lease cast a shadow over the success of the players.

30 MORE YEARS IN BALTIMORE.



LET'S GO O'S! — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 28, 2023

The Orioles have been playing at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore since 1992, in a ballpark that ushered in a new era of stadium design.

The lease will not be final until it goes before the state Board of Public Works, which approves major state contracts and actions on state-owned properties. The Board of Public Works is comprised of the governor, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis, all Democrats. The next board meeting is on Wednesday, but the Oriole Park lease does not currently appear on the agenda.

The team’s latest lease was set to expire at the end of this year, and on Jan. 31, Angelos notified the state that it would not exercise an option in the lease for an extension — throwing the Orioles and the state into full-fledged negotiations on a new deal.

Under the lease that’s expiring at the end of this year, the Orioles pay a fluctuating rent based on certain revenues, such as ticket sales and advertising. The amount paid by the team to the state varies year by year, and for the past few years, the Orioles have been getting a rent credit for the money they put into increasing the height of the left-field wall.

In 2022, the Orioles paid $6,013,290, a value approaching pre-pandemic numbers. The rent was as low as $414,591.86 in 2020 because no fans were permitted at games that season. As recently as 2016, the franchise’s rent at Camden Yards reached a high of $11,119,916.90. But then years of 100-plus-loss seasons and a pandemic lowered attendance figures — and, by extension, the rent.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The history of the park is not lost on Orioles’ players.

“It means the world to a lot of these people and to the city, because you get to go out and you get to see a piece of baseball history, but you also get to see one of the two major professional teams in Baltimore,” Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells said. “With such legends that have played here, it’s created such an unbelievable culture within the city. You’re talking about [Jim] Palmer, and you’re talking about Cal Ripken, you’re talking about the Earl Weaver days, you’re talking about even just the Delmon Young hit. You’re talking about things that brought this city together that people will never forget, and I think it’s a cool place to be, and I think it means more to the city than people even realize.”

Angelos and Moore expressed confidence in reaching an agreement throughout the negotiations. During a champagne celebration when the Orioles clinched a postseason berth earlier this month, Angelos told The Baltimore Banner that a 30-year extension was “a given.”

“The Orioles have a 70-year partnership with the city and the state, and Camden Yards more than 30. And we’re going to have 30 more,” Angelos said Sept. 17.

Moore, likewise, has repeatedly said that he believed a new lease would both ensure the baseball team’s home in the city, but also spur economic development around the Camden Yards complex, which includes M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

At one point in negotiations, Angelos sought the exclusive right to develop properties Camden Yards, including the parking lots between the two stadiums. That proposal faced multiple legal and logistical obstacles — including a parity clause in the Ravens’ lease that ensures equal treatment from the state — and officials in Moore’s administration said that was taken off the table.

The Ravens were not involved in the discussions that led to the lease agreement, according to a source close to the team who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly,

The signing of a new lease will unlock $600 million worth of state-financed bonds that the Orioles and the stadium authority can use to renovate and upgrade the ballpark.

The money was authorized by state lawmakers in 2022, and the Ravens were authorized the same amount. The Ravens signed a new lease in January and have already begun the process with the state of planning upgrades and issuing the bonds.

Angelos and Moore visited The Battery, a mixed-used development adjacent to Truist Park in the suburbs of Atlanta, during spring training. Angelos has said the development is a potential model for a revised Camden Yards but has yet to offer a plan for how that would work.

This article will be updated.