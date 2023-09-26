Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson dies at 86

Published 9/26/2023 5:57 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/26/2023 6:14 p.m. EDT

Former Oriole Brooks Robinson is honored before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 29, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, a Hall of Famer whose on-field prowess led the Orioles to a pair of World Series championships and whose off-field charm made him a beloved figure for generations of Baltimoreans, has died, the club announced Tuesday evening. He was 86.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” Robinson’s family and the Orioles said in a statement. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson, one of six Orioles to have their number retired by the organization, was a star on the club’s golden generation. He was an 18-time All-Star, won 16 Gold Glove awards, and was the America League’s Most Valuable Player in 1964. Robinson debuted with the team at age-18 in 1958, and played 23 seasons—all for the Orioles—before retiring in 1977.

More recently, he has been a special advisor and community liaison for the Orioles.

This story will be updated.

