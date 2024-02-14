Comcast’s contract with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which broadcasts Nationals and Orioles games, is set to expire at the end of February.

If a deal is not reached, the TV provider would no longer show Nationals and Orioles games. MASN — which has already undergone cost-cutting measures — would also lose out on valuable income.

“Comcast’s agreements with programmers expire from time to time,” a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement. “We are currently negotiating with MASN to reach a fair deal that makes sense for our customers before the current one expires.”

MASN did responded immediately to a request for comment.

MASN was launched in 2005 and has had an agreement with Comcast, which owns and operates Xfinity, since 2006. The two sides signed a multi-year extension in 2021. Xfinity is available throughout most of Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Orioles own a majority of MASN, with the Nationals taking the remaining percentage. The team, including MASN, were sold to a group led by David Rubenstein last month.

This comes at a time when subscribers to MASN was already declining — from 5.6 million in 2018 to 3.3 million in 2023, according to figures from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Last year, the network was unable to renew its contract with Charter (which provides cable subscriptions under the Spectrum brand name, including in parts of North Carolina that were traditionally considered Orioles territory.)

Comcast recently moved Root Sports NW — which shows Mariners games — and SportsNet Pittsburgh — which shows Pirates games — to the Ultimate TV level, a tier of channels that comes with an additional cost. MASN is currently carried one tier below, on Popular TV, in the Baltimore region.

In 2021, Comcast’s agreement with MSG Network’s expired. The regional sports network that broadcasts the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils games created a direct-to-consumer streaming platform in 2023, giving fans without a cable package an option to pay directly for games. MLB teams, including the Red Sox and Cubs, also offer similar services.

MASN did not comment when asked if it would introduce a streaming option; a source said that all major decisions are on hold until the sale is finalized.