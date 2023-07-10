MLB draft updates: Orioles take two more pitchers early

The Orioles did the unthinkable (for them, at least) in Sunday’s start to the MLB Draft, taking a pitcher to close out Day 1 in Seattle. Executive Vice President Mike Elias had never drafted a pitcher with a first-, second- or competitive-balance-round pick before Baltimore selected Florida State righty Jackson Baumeister at No. 63 overall.

The O’s began the night by taking Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. with the 17th pick. He posted a .279 average with six home runs in 62 games this past season at Vanderbilt and is widely considered the fastest player in the draft.

In the second round, the O’s took more speed in North Carolina outfielder Mac Horvath. He was the first ACC player this century to hit 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and steal 20 bases in a season.

More surprises could be in store for the Orioles from rounds 3-10 Monday. Here’s a look at the Orioles’ Day 2 selections:

No. 86: Kiefer Lord, RHP, Washington

Kiefer Lord earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors this past season at Washington, leading the conference with a 4.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His best outing came against Stanford this year, when he struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits in eight innings. He fanned 10 batters again in his next start against USC.

Lord transferred to the Huskies after two seasons at Carleton College, a Division III school in Minnesota. After throwing in the low 80s in high school, Lord sat around 91 mph in his second year at Carleton. Now, he can reach up to 97 mph but mostly hovers around 94.

Lord is also equipped with a low-80s slider, which has the potential for a two-plane break when executed right, according to MLB.com. He attended Menlo High School, in Atherton, CA.

No. 100: Tavian Josenberger, OF, Arkansas

As a switch-hitter for the Razorbacks this year, Tavian Josenberger belted 10 home runs and brought in 33 runs. He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage and knocked the fourth-most hits on the team (55).

Josenberger transferred to Arkansas after two seasons at Kansas, where he earned All Big-12 honorable mentions both year. With the Jayhawks in 2022, he started 52 games at second base and stole 11 bases. He led the team in RBIs (43) and became the first Kansas player with home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since 1996.

Josenberger was ranked the No. 1 player in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report out of high school and was the 156th-best prospect on MLB.com this year.

No. 118: Levi Wells, RHP, Texas State

Levi Wells had a little bit of a down year at Texas State this season, finishing with a 5.02 ERA after posting a 3.07 ERA in 2022. His fastball reaches the mid-90s, sitting between 92-94 mph in most outings.

Wells is able to spin his curveball into the zone and has a cutter-ish slider in his mix as well, according to futurestarsseries.com. His best performance this season came against Marshall State in April, when he struck out 13 batters in nine innings. He reached double-digit strikeouts twice more in 2023.