Naturally, Adam Jones doesn’t know what to expect. There’s no way for him to predict how he’ll feel returning to Camden Yards for the first time since 2018, stepping back onto the field he called home for 11 seasons.

He does know why he’s coming back. There’s only one reason.

“It’s Gaba. Period. Nothing else,” Jones said.

Friday is Mo Gaba Day at Camden Yards, celebrating the life of the late 14-year-old Baltimore superfan who fought cancer four times and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame a day before his death. Sonsy Gaba, Mo’s mom, will throw the first pitch to Jones before the O’s take on the Yankees.

Jones’ last time at Camden Yards was Sept. 30, 2018, when Baltimore won 4-0 over the Astros. The end of his relationship with the O’s was rocky after he vetoed a trade to the Phillies months before, which was brought up to him four days before the deadline.

“I got to do something on my own terms in sports,” Jones said on the first episode of “The Adam Jones Podcast,” which conducted a live recording Thursday at Baltimore Soundstage.

Jones remembered arriving at Yankee Stadium after the deadline, comparing it to the last scene of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in which Will Smith stares at the empty house around him. Manny Machado had been traded two weeks prior, and Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop were gone too by then.

“I came back to that locker room in New York, and it was different,” Jones said. “But it’s business.”

Jones doesn’t have any animosity toward the Orioles. He didn’t feel a trade to the Phillies was best for his career, so he took the opportunity to finish his contract before heading to the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Jones has fond memories of his time at Camden Yards, where he was a fixture in center field with the 10th-most starts in franchise history. He was also fifth all time in home runs (248) and seventh in RBIs (803), making five All-Star teams.

But he also knows his time is over. Now he’s excited about the “new regime” the Orioles have in place, playing a different, faster style of baseball compared to his era.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“They’re good and they’re hungry,” Jones said. “They’re not afraid of the name, the fandom, the stadium or the city they go to on the road.”

Jones said this year’s team “wins even when they lose,” a saying by Bobby Jones that he heard from former Orioles first base coach Wayne Kirby.

“As you’ve seen throughout this year, they’ve been able to correct every single hiccup,” Jones said.

On Friday, he’ll get to see those adjustments in person.