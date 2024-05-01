The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Some nights, the Orioles get ahead thanks to their high-powered sluggers who send the ball out of the park. Other times, it’s fundamental baseball that gets the job done.

On Tuesday, in their 4-2 win over the Yankees, it was the latter. There were no home runs — a rarity for a team that leads the league in that category by a wide margin — but rather hustle plays and small ball to get the job done.

The Orioles entered the bottom of the forth in a 1-1 tie. They scored one run after Jorge Mateo doubled and James McCann drove him in. The other two runs in the fourth came thanks to that hustle. Colton Cowser hit a dribbler in the infield, then lunged himself toward first, throwing his arms out to call himself safe as his foot stepped on the bag a second ahead of Anthony Volpe’s throw.

That advanced McCann to third. Then, Gunnar Henderson hit a bouncer toward the hole. A diving Gleyber Torres fielded the ball but Henderson, like Cowser, was able to leg out a single. McCann scored, and Cowser advanced to second. Adley Rutschman drove Cowser in a batter later.

It wasn’t flashy, and likely won’t make highlight reels, but at the end of the day two runs is two runs. With their speed starting to emerge, the Orioles are showing they can beat teams in multiple ways.

Cedric Mullins, who had what would have been his 100th career steal overturned on a challege, already has a 30-30 season. Henderson, who already has six stolen bases and 10 homers, could be next. Jorge Mateo, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg all rank in the top four in MLB in sprint speed.

“We’re athletic,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think that’s, to me, why we’re tough to play against, to pitch against because we run the bases extremely well. We run the bases hard, we run the bases correct, we run the bases with some speed.”

None of that matters without solid starting pitching. On Tuesday, Dean Kremer gave the Orioles seven innings for the second time this season. He gave up just two earned runs, both solo home runs. The second, from Juan Soto, traveled 447 feet for the first Eutaw Street homer of the season.

Kremer’s outing saved the Orioles from having to dig too deep into their bullpen, which is still operating without Craig Kimbrel, who is day-to-day with upper back tightness. They went closer by committee again. Keegan Akin got the first two outs of the eighth, and Jacob Webb wrapped up the inning by striking Aaron Judge out on a changeup.

Webb stayed in for the ninth, striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo to get his first save as an Oriole and the fourth of his career.