The Orioles’ City Connect uniforms are out. Learn more about the inspiration

No need to guess anymore. Days after fans reacted to leaked images of the Orioles’ City Connect uniforms, the team officially unveiled the look on Monday along with a detailed explainer behind the design.

The all-black uniform with Baltimore stripped in white across the chest, includes a multi-colored pattern that represents “the neighborhoods that shaped our City,” according to the Orioles. While black-and-white design at first drew criticism last week from some fans on social media reacting to leaked images, the Orioles explained that black-and-white approach was on purpose.

“From the outside, it looks all black and white. But there’s always more to our story,’ according to the release. “In art, black doesn’t exist without color. You can’t see what you’re not looking for.”

Poet and essayist Kondwani Fidel, who is also a Baltimore-native, was credited by the Orioles as “instrumental in the collaborative creative process sharing the story the story of our City and our uniform through his words.”

It’s Baltimore versus the world. pic.twitter.com/zk73GPNFjR — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2023

The team broke down the inspiration behind the design. Here are some of the details.

According to the Orioles, it is the first MLB team in the City Connect series to design the inside of the jersey. The premise of the idea was that “there’s more to our story.”

The multi-colored interior of the uniform is derived from the palette of “our people: colorful, vibrant and quirky.” The hues of pinks, oranges, reds, yellows and blues pulled from the colorful row homes, snowballs, steamed crabs and other cultural references that run throughout Baltimore.

The hat features a B written in script and is also included on the sleeve. The stretched lettering across the front is a “bold typeface inspired by the Globe Collection and Press at Maryland Institute College of Art and our homegrown arts scene,” the team stated.

Overall, the uniform “attests to the power of our diverse narratives, aspiring individualism and our collective journey.”

Fans can purchase the hat and jersey on the team’s site. The hat ranges in prices from $37-$45. A replica of the jersey starts at $140 and the official jersey starts at $475.

It’s been two years since Major League Baseball partnered with Nike to launch the City Connect program as a way for teams to celebrate the bonds between teams and their city.

This season, the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Orioles will all unveil City Connect uniforms this season.