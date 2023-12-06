NASHVILLE — The Orioles became a 101-win team in large part due to their diligent draft selections.

Catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Gunnar Henderson, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall are all former first-round picks, and the club’s stocked farm system is headlined by former No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday.

Next year, despite being American League East champions, the front office will still have the chance to continue the trend of building through the draft.

The Orioles will have three picks in the top 34 in the 2024 MLB Draft after the order was officially set in the MLB Draft Lottery on Tuesday. The Cleveland Guardians won the top pick through the lottery, which is open to teams that didn’t make the playoffs. The rest of the order is determined by where teams finish in the postseason.

Baltimore’s highest pick will be No. 22, up two spots from where they were slated because the Yankees and Padres dropped 10 spots as a luxury tax penalty.

The Orioles will also pick 32nd as a Prospect Promotion Incentive for Gunnar Henderson winning American League Rookie of the Year. They will also select at 34 in the Competitive Balance Round A, given to teams in the bottom 10 in revenue or market size.

“We’ll be strong, strong players in that part of the draft,” executive vice president general manager Mike Elias said. “It’ll be fun. It’s our goal to be a 20s kind of team, that’s a good thing.”