Adley Rutschman delivers iconic performance in his first opening day, O’s win 10-9

BOSTON — The ball sailed through the blustery, 38-degree air at Fenway Park, leaping off the bat at 104 mph and not finding a settling point until it was 402 feet away from impact. The left-handed swing that started it all was an ambush early in Thursday’s opening day from one of the ascending stars of the game.

Welcome to 2023, baseball.

Sincerely, Adley Rutschman.

The Orioles’ catcher produced the best opening day in the history of the organization Thursday. Baltimore beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9 — after nearly giving up a six-run lead by allowing five runs over the final two innings — and Rutschman became the first player in franchise history to reach base six times, with five hits and a walk. He displayed the tantalizing ability at the plate that could vault him into the upper echelon of major league players, let alone major league catchers.

So much has been made of the Orioles backstop. He was the center of attention during Baltimore’s visit to the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Major League Baseball follows him with cameras, capturing a new face of the sport in a bid to engage fans with a youthful persona and flowing blonde hair. He has been billed as the centerpiece of the Orioles’ rebuild, a first-overall pick reaching maturity.

Rutschman has also performed, though, making all those exploits off the field worth it. Last season, he finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

ADLEY RUTSCHMAN JUST HOMERED ON HIS FIRST OPENING DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/jsnKMuvW1e — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 30, 2023

It all began in his first at-bat Thursday, when Rutschman saw a four-seam fastball from right-hander Corey Kluber on the inner third of the plate and left no doubt about where it would end up — well beyond Pesky’s Pole in right field. He became the youngest Oriole to homer on opening day since Adam Jones in 2010.

Rutschman wasn’t alone in an offensive barrage, but his efforts stood out because everything he does has stood out since he was selected with the first pick of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ regime.

For all the impressive feats Rutschman posted as a rookie, what he did Thursday bested them all. He posted a career-high five hits and four RBIs.

After that long ball, Rutschman singled four times and drew a walk — becoming the first catcher to reach base six times, including a homer, on his first opening day appearance. According to Stathead, only two other catchers have recorded at least four hits and four RBIs on opening day: Yogi Berra in 1956 and Todd Hundley in 1995.

Not to be lost in the mix, of course, were his nine innings behind the plate that included catching five solid frames from right-hander Kyle Gibson, who found opening day redemption in his second career opportunity in the role.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Gibson finished with four runs against him, bucking a 2021 opening day meltdown in which he gave up five runs and recorded one out for the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox chipped away late against the Orioles’ bullpen, scoring three runs against right-hander Bryan Baker.

But Baltimore gave its pitching staff that room to operate by blitzing the Boston pitching staff. The Orioles stole five bases, Ramón Urías cranked a two-run homer over the Green Monster, and then there was Rutschman.

The 25-year-old did things Thursday that have never been seen before.