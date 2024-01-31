The Orioles franchise is slated to change hands for the first time in 30 years and Marylanders have some thoughts.

News broke Tuesday evening that John Angelos has agreed to sell the team to a group of investors headed by Baltimore native David Rubenstein and including New York businessman Michael Arougheti and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr.

Here’s what local and state leaders, residents and fans had to say about the news.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott

Comptroller of Maryland Brooke Lierman

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson

Orioles Fan Base

Lillian Reed

Lillian Reed

