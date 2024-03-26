The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

With two days until opening day, the Orioles are adding another veteran to the organization.

The team announced that they signed Tony Kemp to a major league deal on Tuesday. Kemp’s deal is for $1 million, a source told The Baltimore Banner.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Nick Maton for assignment.

Kemp, 32, has a career batting average of .238 and hit .209 with Oakland last season. He has some speed, stealing 15 bases last seasons, and plays primarily second base and left field. He spent spring training with the Reds as a nonroster invitee and was released March 19.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles have not set their opening day roster, and this signing does not guarantee a spot for Kemp. There is one open bench spot, and Tyler Nevin is also still in contention for it. Kemp and Nevin are out of options.

Final rosters do not need to be set until opening day on Thursday, when the Orioles will host the Angels.

Nevin and Kemp have similar profiles — both can play in the infield and outfield — but Nevin is a right-handed hitter while Kemp hits from the left side.

Whoever makes it is likely just a seat filler until the team’s top prospects are ready. Jackson Holliday (second base), Kyle Stowers (outfield), Coby Mayo (third base), Heston Kjerstad (outfield) and Connor Norby (second base) are all on the brink of the majors but starting the season in the minors. The Orioles opted to send them down so they can get regular at-bats, wanting their top young talent to come up only when they can get regular playing time.

Only Kjerstad is on the 40-man roster, so the Orioles would need to make a move, such as designating someone without options for assignment, to open up a spot.

Andy Kostka contributed reporting to this story.