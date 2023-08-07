Maybe it was because Yari was a week away from his first professional bout in the United States, set for Aug. 5. Maybe it was because Yari, as a refugee from Afghanistan, showed up just a little more than 16 months ago. He was one of the fleeing Afghans who crowded at the airport doors in Kabul, wondering if he was going to get out, wondering if that blast that shook him and his family was the first of many bombs. Maybe it was because even thought he is all business when it comes to boxing, he can disarm others with his broad smile and revels in the camaraderie with trainers and fighters alike. Everyone fist-bumps Rafi. That is how it goes at Upton.