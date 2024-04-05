After years of underwhelming wide receiver play, the Ravens made a conscious effort to upgrade their talent at wideout last offseason. In came veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, as well as first-round pick Zay Flowers.

A year later, the position group needs another influx of talent. Beckham is out the door, and Rashod Bateman is entering the final year of his rookie deal. With the NFL draft three weeks away, how does Baltimore plan on adding to the wide receiver room?

After discussing the return of outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer dive into this year’s wide receiver class with The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta. Would Adonai Mitchell or Keon Coleman fit the Ravens needs? And what if Brian Thomas Jr. fell into their laps?

Tune in live at 2 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Paul Mancano

Why offensive line is the Ravens’ biggest draft need | Banner Ravens Podcast

Corbin Burnes: Best Orioles starter since Mussina? | Banner Baseball Show

More From The Banner

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024. Desantis was one of the last drivers to cross the bridge moments before it collapsed.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program