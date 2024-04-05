After years of underwhelming wide receiver play, the Ravens made a conscious effort to upgrade their talent at wideout last offseason. In came veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, as well as first-round pick Zay Flowers.
A year later, the position group needs another influx of talent. Beckham is out the door, and Rashod Bateman is entering the final year of his rookie deal. With the NFL draft three weeks away, how does Baltimore plan on adding to the wide receiver room?
After discussing the return of outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer dive into this year’s wide receiver class with The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta. Would Adonai Mitchell or Keon Coleman fit the Ravens needs? And what if Brian Thomas Jr. fell into their laps?
Tune in live at 2 p.m.