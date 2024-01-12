Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, inside linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton on Friday were named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, continuing a string of honors for the trio.

All three were named to the Pro Bowl last week and earned first-team All-Pro honors from the NFL Players Association on Wednesday, which players vote on themselves.

Jackson, the presumptive favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors, also was named first-team All-Pro in 2019, when he won his first MVP. This season, Jackson set a career high in passing yards (3,678) and completion percentage (67.2), and helped power the NFL’s most productive running game. Jackson earned 45 of 50 first-place votes at the position, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (two), San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy (two) and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (one).

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) looks down during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

Smith has earned All-Pro honors in four straight seasons, the first two as a second-team selection for the Chicago Bears, the last two as a first-team selection with the Ravens. In his first full season in Baltimore, Smith ranked sixth in the NFL in tackles (158) and led a defense that finished first in the league in efficiency, according to FTN.

Hamilton, one of the league’s most versatile defenders, is the first Raven in over two decades to record double-digit tackles for loss (10) and passes defensed (13) in a single season. He finished with 63 tackles and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and last week, at age 22, tied tight end Todd Heap as the youngest player in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and inside linebacker Patrick Queen were named second-team All-Pro, their first such honors. Ricard was a key cog in the Ravens’ rushing and play-action success, while Madubuike (career-high 13 sacks) and Queen (career-high 133 tackles) enjoyed breakout years under coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler, right tackle Morgan Moses and safety Geno Stone also finished among the top five vote-getters at their position.