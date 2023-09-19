Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, becoming the third Ravens defensive back who’ll miss significant time this season because of injury.

Washington, the team’s top slot cornerback, apparently suffered a chest injury in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s unclear when he got hurt; he played 57 of their defensive snaps, including the unit’s final few plays.

Washington will miss at least the next four weeks and can return in Week 7. “Never take taking the field for granted..” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

Arthur Maulet, who played primarily in the slot for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, could replace Washington inside as the Ravens prepares for their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He was inactive for the Ravens’ first two games.

The Ravens’ secondary has struggled with injury misfortune over the past month and a half. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey underwent minor foot surgery last month and has yet to practice. Rock Ya-Sin, who was expected to start opposite Humphrey, has had his playing time limited while he recovers from a knee injury he suffered early in training camp. Safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1, though coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Williams is expected to avoid surgery and return later this season.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Ravens signed center Sam Mustipher to their 53-man roster. The Owings Mills native, who started the season on the practice squad, had a solid start as he stood in for injured center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) against Cincinnati.