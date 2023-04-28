Ravens draft Boston College WR Zay Flowers in 1st round, adding more speed

On Thursday afternoon, the Ravens locked down their franchise quarterback. On Thursday night, they found Lamar Jackson’s next speedy wide receiver: Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

Here’s what you need to know about the Ravens’ No. 22 overall pick.

2022 Stats: 78 catches for 1,077 yards, 12 touchdowns, nine drops

Measurables: 5 foot 9, 182 pounds, 4.42-second 40-yard dash

Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com profile: Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.

Team need: The Ravens already upgraded their wide receiver corps this offseason, signing Nelson Agholor (362 yards in 2022) in March to a one-year, $3.3 million contract and adding Odell Beckham Jr. (537 yards in 2021) earlier this month on a one-year, $15 million contract. Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, who opened last season as the team’s top two wide receivers, should be back to full strength after suffering season-ending foot injuries. Another year of development from the team’s young reserves, Tylan Wallace and James Proche II, will only help the Ravens’ depth.

But after Ravens wide receivers finished last in the NFL last season in receiving yards, the need for a new-and-improved foundation was obvious. Duvernay, Beckham, Agholor and Proche are all entering the final year of their deal. Bateman has been injury plagued over his first two seasons, and Wallace unproductive. Flowers, who played mainly on the outside at Boston College but can line up in the slot, offers a solid building block.

Highlights:

Snubbed: Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, Alabama safety Brian Branch