Ravens safety Marcus Williams is “iffy” for Sunday’s showdown against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions after hurting his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, coach John Harbaugh said monday.

Williams was already dealing with a pectoral injury that sidelined him from Week 2 to Week 4 and that has limited his tackling ability since returning, especially Sunday in London. He was hurt late in the third quarter as he looked to block for safety Geno Stone during his interception return. Harbaugh called Williams “week-to-week, probably.”

“It’s how it goes sometimes,” Harbaugh said. Williams “got kind of hit ... from behind and on the side, and that kind of made the hamstring strain. Not a long-term hamstring [injury], but hamstrings are finicky. So it’s not going to be a couple of days [that he misses].”

Williams’ absence would again limit the Ravens’ flexibility at safety, one of the team’s strongest positions, ahead of a matchup against a Lions passing attack that’s fourth in the NFL in DVOA, according to FTN. Stone, who has an NFL-high three interceptions this season, would likely pair with Kyle Hamilton as the team’s starting safeties.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s timeline for a potential return, however, remains unclear. Bowser (knee), who missed all of training camp and started the season on the non-football-injury list, has worked out with Ravens athletic trainers during practice in recent weeks while wearing a knee brace.

But Harbaugh declined to comment on his short-term availability Monday, saying: “That’s gotten a little more complicated over the last couple of weeks.” Harbaugh added: “At some point in time, I’m sure we’ll have an announcement on that, one way or another. He’s got to make some choices and decisions.”

Bowser, when healthy, is one of the Ravens’ most versatile linebackers. He had two sacks in nine games (four starts) last season after coming back from a torn Achilles tendon. The 2017 second-round pick had a career-high seven sacks in 2021.

Still, more help is coming for a pass rush that entered Monday tied for first in the NFL in total sacks (24) and ranks third in in sack rate, according to TruMedia. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, sidelined since Week 2 by an ankle injury, is “looking close” to a return, Harbaugh said, while David Ojabo is “going to be in the neighborhood here in the next few weeks.” Harbaugh said Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick who was hurt in Week 3, is recovering from a high-ankle sprain and a knee sprain.