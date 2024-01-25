Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Tylan Wallace returned to practice Thursday, giving the team nearly full attendance ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zeitler missed practice Wednesday for a rest day, though he’s also dealt with knee and quadriceps injuries in recent weeks. Wallace had been sidelined for nearly two weeks by a knee injury.

Only one player on the Ravens’ 53-man roster, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, was absent. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report, indicating that he was hurt either in Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Houston Texans or during the course of Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who has yet to be activated off injured reserve, practiced for the sixth straight day. He has been a full participant in three straight workouts and appears likely to return for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), meanwhile, practiced for the second straight day. He was a limited participant Wednesday and hasn’t played since leaving the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins with the injury.