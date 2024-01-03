If Lamar Jackson’s game Sunday was his last of the regular season, the Ravens quarterback went out on top.

After posting a perfect passer rating and throwing for five touchdowns in a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. It’s his second such honor this season; he was also recognized after passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns and adding a running score in a Week 7 rout of the Detroit Lions.

Jackson, who could sit Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is the odds-on favorite to win his second NFL Most Valuable Player award. Teammates raved about his performance after Sunday’s game, in which he passed for 321 yards, rushed for 35 yards and helped clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“I was like a little kid at the movie theaters, except I didn’t have popcorn, but it was pretty sweet,” inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. “The guy’s a warrior, busting his tail day in and day out. He came out here — we’re at ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] — he knows we have to protect ‘The Bank,’ by any means necessary, and he did just that. Look where we are; we go through him. So I’m just proud to be on his team and not going against him, I’ll say that.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This is Jackson’s 10th AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He was honored five times in 2019, when he was a unanimous MVP, twice in 2020 and once in 2021.