Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey expected to miss season opener vs. Texans

Published 9/8/2023 12:32 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) speaks with reporters ollowing a minicamp session at the Under Armor Performance Center in Owings Mills on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss the team’s season opener Sunday against the Houston Texans as he recovers from minor foot surgery.

Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was not present for the start of Friday’s session. He underwent an operation in mid-August to address a “lingering” injury and hasn’t practiced since. Coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey’s rehabilitation is “right on schedule.”

Rock Ya-Sin is expected to start at outside cornerback in Week 1 against Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour, Ronald Darby and Jalyn Armour-Davis could all see time at the other outside spot.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who’ve all been limited at points in practice this season, were all practicing Friday. Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.

