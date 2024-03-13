The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Ravens are set to trade right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, creating $5.5 million in salary cap space and adding draft capital, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday.

The trade creates an additional $1.46 million in dead money against the salary cap.

The Ravens will receive the Jets’ fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall) and sixth-round pick (No. 218) in exchange for Moses, a linchpin of their offensive line over the past three seasons, and their own fourth-round pick (No. 134), according to ESPN.

Moses, 33, struggled with injuries over the second half of last season, but he’d allowed quarterback pressures at a rate of just 4.5% since 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, the 10th-best mark among tackles. He was also a strong run blocker and valuable locker room presence. In New York, Moses will reunite with left guard John Simpson, who agreed to terms with the Jets.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, clears the way for Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari or a newcomer to take the Ravens’ right tackle spot. The Ravens could also have to find a new starter at right guard, as Pro Bowl selection Kevin Zeitler is considered unlikely to return in free agency.

At the start of the new league year at 4 p.m., the Ravens and every other NFL team mush be cap compliant. In another move with that deadline in mind, Baltimore reportedly released outside linebacker Tyus Bowser to free up another $5.5 million in cap space.

This story will be updated.