The Ravens have signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor, a pending free agent, to a one-year contract extension through 2024, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Agholor, 30, had 35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in Baltimore. His contract was set to void Monday, which would have pushed $1.7 million in dead money onto the Ravens’ 2024 salary cap.

General manager Eric DeCosta said this month that the Ravens were discussing extensions with pending free-agent wide receivers. Odell Beckham Jr. reworked his deal last month but is a potential cap casualty when free agency opens next month. Devin Duvernay is set to reach free agency as well. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, meanwhile, are all under contract next season.

“I would expect the receiver room to be very strong next year and very productive,” DeCosta said at the Ravens’ season-ending news conference.

Agholor, who signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Ravens last offseason, had a catch in 13 of 17 games in 2023, building on the offseason chemistry he showed with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Agholor had a team-high 63 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 road win over the Bengals and added an improbable 37-yard catch-and-run score in the Week 11 home win over Cincinnati. He also scored touchdowns in two of the team’s most impressive wins all season, a Week 7 blowout over the Detroit Lions and a Week 16 upset of the San Francisco 49ers.

Before a crucial third-and-17 play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, Agholor’s presnap communication with Jackson helped him know to look for Flowers, who scored on a 21-yard touchdown in the eventual overtime win.

“Just that situation, that’s vet knowledge,” Jackson said afterward. “Just bringing knowledge to the game and knowing what guys will do. That’s how to take ownership of, within a play, not being selfish and stuff like that, because that was very unselfish of him to [say], ‘I’m just going to run this guy out of the way, and Zay will be open.’ Some guys would probably be like, ‘If I’m [not] getting the ball, I’m just going to do whatever I do.’ So small stuff like that just separates him from other guys.”

After recording his first career playoff touchdown in a wild-card-round win over the Houston Texans, Agholor got a game ball from coach John Harbaugh.

“Thank you so much for getting me better and also allowing me to enjoy the game of football,” Agholor told the team. “Appreciate y’all.”