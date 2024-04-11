Of all the positions the Ravens could target in the first round of this month’s NFL draft, you can scratch out quarterback, running back and tight end. Baltimore has starters – Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews – entrenched at all three of those spots.
But the Ravens claimed the top seed in the AFC in 2023 in large part due to their depth, and they could stand to add players to the back end of their depth chart at those positions.
Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer run through some skill position prospects who could interest Eric DeCosta in the draft, including Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and Oregon running back Bucky Irving.
