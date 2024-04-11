Of all the positions the Ravens could target in the first round of this month’s NFL draft, you can scratch out quarterback, running back and tight end. Baltimore has starters – Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews – entrenched at all three of those spots.

But the Ravens claimed the top seed in the AFC in 2023 in large part due to their depth, and they could stand to add players to the back end of their depth chart at those positions.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer run through some skill position prospects who could interest Eric DeCosta in the draft, including Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

Tune in at 11:15 a.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Watch on YouTube

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Paul Mancano

He’s here: Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday gets the call | Banner Baseball Show

The Orioles’ offense has started slow. Could prospects jump-start it? | Banner Baseball Show

More From The Banner

Photo collage shows David Bramble on left, with map of Baltimore and photographs of row houses in background. Many bright yellow circles mark specific locations on the background map.

The developer of Harborplace bought 128 rowhomes in East Baltimore

One Baltimore County developer is pouring big money into local politics

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.