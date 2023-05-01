Ravens reportedly will not exercise ILB Patrick Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option

May 01, 2023

Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens knocks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals out of bounds during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Ravens reportedly will not exercise Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option, putting the inside linebacker on track to reach free agency after the 2023 season.

The Ravens have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to pick up Queen’s fully guaranteed $12.7 million option for 2024. General manager Eric DeCosta declined over the weekend to comment on the team’s plans for Queen.

Queen, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is coming off a breakout season in Baltimore. In his first year in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s system, he set career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), quarterback hits (14) and passes defended (six). But with the Ravens signing inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a record-breaking contract last season, and quarterback Lamar Jackson agreeing to an NFL-record extension last week, the Ravens face a financial squeeze in 2024.

Speculation around Queen’s future has intensified since the Ravens drafted Clemson’s Trenton Simpson, an athletic inside linebacker, in the third round Friday. Team officials indicated that Queen remains a part of the team’s plans for next season, though DeCosta always is open to trade proposals.

“We love Patrick; I love Patrick,” DeCosta said Friday. “Patrick is, in my mind, one of the better Will [weak-side] linebackers in the league. He’s smart, he works his butt off, he has a bright future. I think he’s a Pro Bowl linebacker in the making.”

Queen, who’s started every game of his career, is one of three defenders, along with Smith and Bobby Wagner, with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions and 10 sacks since 2020. He struggled early in his career, especially as a middle linebacker, but his play recognition and tackling have improved every year.

