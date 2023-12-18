Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a “long-term” left knee injury Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said Mitchell avoided “cartilage-type damage” when he was injured early in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard carry, which “helps quite a bit. It’ll be a little cleaner.” Harbaugh declined to comment on an NFL Network report Monday that Mitchell tore his ACL, but he acknowledged that there was a ligament tear.

In eight games for the Ravens, the undrafted Mitchell had 47 carries for 396 yards (8.4 per carry) and two touchdowns. He also had nine catches on 11 targets for 93 yards.

“He’ll go to work,” Harbaugh said. “I’m sure he’ll be here every single day with the team and doing his part to get back.”

A full recovery from a torn ACL typically takes nine to 12 months, which could leave Mitchell unavailable for training camp and the early part of the Ravens’ 2024 season.

Along with Justice Hill, Mitchell is the team’s only running back under contract beyond this year. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the season opener, are both pending free agents.

With Mitchell’s season over, the Ravens are expected to promote veteran Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad. He has 13 carries for 53 yards this season.

“He’s been working super hard,” Harbaugh said Sunday night of Gordon. “He’s in great shape, and he’ll be ready to go.”