“Had our opportunities, obviously, and played hard,” said coach John Harbaugh, whose Ravens squandered their chance to grab control of the division and complete an AFC North road sweep. “We have to finish plays and do things like that and what you need to do to win a game like this, and we have to fight for that going forward. A lot of football to be played. It’s going to be Week 6, and we need to clean that stuff up and finish games.”