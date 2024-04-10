The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Former Ravens star pass rusher Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona late Tuesday night and charged with assault, Maricopa County jail records show.

Suggs was also charged with offense against public order. A spokesperson for the jail said Suggs has since been released.

TMZ first reported the incident. There were no further details immediately available about Suggs’ arrest or the allegations against him.

Suggs, 41, who leads the Ravens in career sacks, played in Baltimore from 2003 to 2018 and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor last season. The former No. 10 overall pick won Super Bowl XLVII and was named to seven Pro Bowls with the Ravens. He finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City in 2019, winning a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs.

Suggs dealt with legal issues over his time in Baltimore. In 2003, he was charged with felony aggravated assault stemming from an incident in Arizona, but Suggs was later acquitted of the charges. In 2012, he was accused of punching and dragging his girlfriend beside his car. A temporary protective order was placed against Suggs, who was required to surrender his nine firearms, but a Baltimore County judge later dismissed the order.