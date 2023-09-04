Fullback: Patrick Ricard’s not expected to play as often as he did last season, when he was on the field for nearly two-thirds of the Ravens’ offensive snaps. But he’s the closest thing Monken has to a traditional blocking tight end, which was a prerequisite for some of Georgia’s most effective run concepts. The four-time Pro Bowl selection won’t be a recurring presence in the slot, as he was at times under Roman, but he’ll likely move around the field. Against Washington, Ricard lined up in the backfield, along the line of scrimmage and as an H-back.