Former college head coach Willie Taggart expected to be hired as Ravens’ running backs coach

Published on: February 22, 2023 4:24 PM EST

Head coach Willie Taggart of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Ravens are expected to hire longtime college coach Willie Taggart as their running backs coach, the staff’s first change since Todd Monken was hired as offensive coordinator last week.

NFL Network first reported the move Wednesday, and Taggart retweeted a message indicating that he was heading to Baltimore.

Taggart, 46, would take over the post that Craig Ver Steeg has held since the 2021 season. Ver Steeg has served as an offensive assistant under coach John Harbaugh since he arrived in Baltimore in 2008 and could be reassigned. Monken on Tuesday called the Ravens’ offensive staff “still a work in progress.”

The Ravens have just two running backs under contract in 2023: starter J.K. Dobbins, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry in eight games, and Gus Edwards, who, like Dobbins, came back from a knee injury and rushed for 5.0 yards per carry in nine games. Edwards could be a salary cap casualty this offseason.

Taggart has deep ties to the Harbaugh family. Jim Harbaugh recruited him to Western Kentucky to play quarterback for his father, Jack Harbaugh. Taggart later worked on Jack’s Hilltoppers staff and Jim’s Stanford staff, where he served as running backs coach.

Over the past 14 years, Taggart has served as a head coach at five college programs: Western Kentucky (2010-12), South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018-19) and Florida Atlantic (2020-22). Taggart, who’s 71-80 overall as a head coach, was previously expected to join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

