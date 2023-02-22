The Ravens are expected to hire longtime college coach Willie Taggart as their running backs coach, the staff’s first change since Todd Monken was hired as offensive coordinator last week.

Taggart, 46, would take over the post that Craig Ver Steeg has held since the 2021 season. Ver Steeg has served as an offensive assistant under coach John Harbaugh since he arrived in Baltimore in 2008 and could be reassigned. Monken on Tuesday called the Ravens’ offensive staff “still a work in progress.”

The Ravens have just two running backs under contract in 2023: starter J.K. Dobbins, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry in eight games, and Gus Edwards, who, like Dobbins, came back from a knee injury and rushed for 5.0 yards per carry in nine games. Edwards could be a salary cap casualty this offseason.

Taggart has deep ties to the Harbaugh family. Jim Harbaugh recruited him to Western Kentucky to play quarterback for his father, Jack Harbaugh. Taggart later worked on Jack’s Hilltoppers staff and Jim’s Stanford staff, where he served as running backs coach.

Over the past 14 years, Taggart has served as a head coach at five college programs: Western Kentucky (2010-12), South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018-19) and Florida Atlantic (2020-22). Taggart, who’s 71-80 overall as a head coach, was previously expected to join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.