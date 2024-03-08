The Ravens have been awarded a compensatory fourth-round pick in April’s NFL draft, the league announced Friday, giving them eight selections overall.

The pick was compensation for the departure last offseason of guard Ben Powers, who signed a four-year, $51.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

Teams that lose “more or better” free agents than they sign are eligible for the picks, according to the NFL. The league determines which teams receive them using a formula that accounts for a player’s salary, playing time and postseason awards with his new team.

The Ravens have long been one of the NFL’s most proactive teams in acquiring compensatory picks.

With a second fourth-round pick in hand, the Ravens have five selections in the top 134 draft slots. Here’s how their haul breaks down: