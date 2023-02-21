Why Is Baltimore’s Bus System Such A Mess? | The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

When Charlie moved to Baltimore, her goal was to commute to work on a bus. It seemed like a reasonable plan. But it’s turned into a logistical nightmare. For Charlie, the bus system has proven to be unreliable, convoluted, and bewildering. Other cities can run a dependable bus service, so why can’t Baltimore?

WYPR’s Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller ride along with Charlie this episode and try to figure out what’s gone wrong, and why.

In this episode, we hear from:

Bus rider Charlie Amiot

Brian O’Malley and Danielle Sweeney of Central Maryland Transportation Alliance

Jed Weeks of Bikemore

Bakari Height, Transit Equity Organizer with The Labor Network for Sustainability

