Why Is Baltimore’s Bus System Such A Mess? | The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

By Aaron Henkin and Hallie Miller

Published on: February 21, 2023 1:41 PM EST|Updated on: February 21, 2023 1:46 PM EST

6/8/22—A Baltimore City Bus drives past the BUS shaped bus stop outside of the Creative Alliance art center in Highlandtown.
A bus drives past the BUS-shaped bus stop outside of the Creative Alliance art center in Highlandtown on June 8, 2022 (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

When Charlie moved to Baltimore, her goal was to commute to work on a bus. It seemed like a reasonable plan. But it’s turned into a logistical nightmare. For Charlie, the bus system has proven to be unreliable, convoluted, and bewildering. Other cities can run a dependable bus service, so why can’t Baltimore?

WYPR’s Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller ride along with Charlie this episode and try to figure out what’s gone wrong, and why.

In this episode, we hear from:

Bus rider Charlie Amiot

Brian O’Malley and Danielle Sweeney of Central Maryland Transportation Alliance

Jed Weeks of Bikemore

Bakari Height, Transit Equity Organizer with The Labor Network for Sustainability

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here. This season of Maryland Curiosity Bureau features episodes with Banner reporters like Clara Longo de Freitas and Tim Prudente.

