Will a cannabis user be able to get a public safety job in Baltimore County?

John Lee, WYPR

Published on: May 02, 2023 3:51 PM EDT|Updated on: May 02, 2023 4:08 PM EDT

Scenes from inside at the grand opening of Ceylon House, Maryland's first cannabis lounge, on March 5, 2023.
Scene from the grand opening of Ceylon House, Maryland’s first cannabis lounge. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Since recreational marijuana will be legal in Maryland in July, localities are having to come up with new rules involving hiring employees who use cannabis.

The issue came up at a recent Baltimore County Council meeting when Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican who represents District 3, asked if the county would hire someone who uses cannabis to, say, be a guard at the county jail.

Kach asked, “If someone tests positive for marijuana use, are they eliminated from consideration? What is our policy?”

County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said they’re figuring that out.

Read more and listen to the story at wypr.org.

The Baltimore Banner and WYPR have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

