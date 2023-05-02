Will a cannabis user be able to get a public safety job in Baltimore County?

Since recreational marijuana will be legal in Maryland in July, localities are having to come up with new rules involving hiring employees who use cannabis.

The issue came up at a recent Baltimore County Council meeting when Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican who represents District 3, asked if the county would hire someone who uses cannabis to, say, be a guard at the county jail.

Kach asked, “If someone tests positive for marijuana use, are they eliminated from consideration? What is our policy?”

County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers said they’re figuring that out.

