A woman who identified herself as the sister of Jason Billingsley talked about her brother and their family on a podcast she posted Friday on Spotify.

In the 55-minute recording, Jasmine Billingsley makes clear that she believes her brother committed all the crimes he has been convicted of and the crimes he is currently being held for.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies. He is also accused of attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses in an attack on two people in a rooming house in West Baltimore, during which he allegedly held them captive and set them on fire.

In 2015, Jason Billingsley pleaded guilty to a sex offense, admitting he threatened and assaulted a woman. He was sentenced to 30 years for that crime, with 16 years suspended. He served less than 10 years because of credits he received for good behavior and was released in October, 2022.

Jasmine Billingsley, apologized to all of his victims, alleged and otherwise. She has previously declined interview requests from The Banner.

“I cannot express in words what it feels like for the monster to be related to you,” she said in the podcast.

“Again, again, again, I express my deepest, deepest, deepest condolences to the family who lost their loved ones, to the victims that were violated.”

During the podcast, she talked about all her siblings, who were raised in different foster homes. Jason, the youngest of four siblings, was sexually abused by some of his foster parents, she said. She also believes he played a role in the death of their oldest brother. While Jasmine Billingsley maintains a relationship with her sister, she said she broke ties with her mother, whom she believes will support her brother “to her dying breath.”

She described Jason Billingsley as a “magnet” to women, a manipulator, who often painted himself as a victim to those around him.

“I do not know that he was ever loved properly,” she said, “and I cannot attest that he was ever taught properly. That will never be a reason to justify his choices...you can tell there is some deep-seated trauma that sits at the seat of his heart that he has not dealt with.”

She talked about the traumatic experience of being connected to the news of her brother’s manhunt and the crimes he was accused of, calling it “beyond embarrassing. But outside of it being embarrassing, I wish that it would have never happened, and that young lady was still here.”

Jasmine Billingsley said her brother reached out to her, through another person, to “say his goodbyes and that he loved me.” She declined to have that conversation.

She ended the podcast with a message to her brother: