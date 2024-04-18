Baltimore City’s peregrine falcon hatchlings are dressed in down feathers this week and ready for their close up.
Marylanders can birdwatch from home this spring thanks to a variety of nest cams situated around the state. Anyone with an internet connection and a device can remotely tune in on a lark.
From eagles to owls, here’s a list of cameras currently streaming:
- Chesapeake Conservancy’s Peregrine Falcon Cam in Baltimore City and Blue Heron Cam on the Eastern Shore
- Port Tobacco Eagle Cam in Charles County
- Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge’s Great Horned Owl Cam and Osprey Cam in Dorchester County
- Severna Park’s Osprey Cam in Anne Arundel County
- Maryland Water Fowl Cam