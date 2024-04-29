The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The lovers, the dreamers and all of us under Jim Henson’s spell can stream a new documentary about the legendary puppeteer’s life beginning May 31 on Disney+.

The documentary titled “Jim Henson Idea Man,” directed by Ron Howard, chronicles Henson’s influential career in television and film, which he launched as a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park. During his time there, Henson met his performing partner and wife Jane Nebel while taking a puppetry course and the two went on to develop a daily puppet show called “Sam and Friends” for Washington, D.C., station WRC-TV.

Henson’s beloved puppet characters — Kermit the Frog , Miss Piggy and Big Bird, to name a few — continue to charm generations of fans. His television and film contributions include “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth.” Henson died in 1990.

A Disney news release states the original documentary includes never-before-seen personal archival home movies and diaries, photographs, sketches and interviews with those who knew him best.

Maryland cultural institutions have long celebrated Henson’s roots in the state. Artifacts, sketches and other ephemera from Henson’s career were recently displayed through December at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

The University of Maryland also celebrates “Henson Day” annually on Sept. 24. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree in 1978. Kermit the Frog was named the university’s spokesfrog.