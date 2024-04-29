The lovers, the dreamers and all of us under Jim Henson’s spell can stream a new documentary about the legendary puppeteer’s life beginning May 31 on Disney+.

The documentary titled “Jim Henson Idea Man,” directed by Ron Howard, chronicles Henson’s influential career in television and film, which he launched as a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park. During his time there, Henson met his performing partner and wife Jane Nebel while taking a puppetry course and the two went on to develop a daily puppet show called “Sam and Friends” for Washington, D.C., station WRC-TV.

Henson’s beloved puppet characters — Kermit the Frog , Miss Piggy and Big Bird, to name a few — continue to charm generations of fans. His television and film contributions include “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth.” Henson died in 1990.

A Disney news release states the original documentary includes never-before-seen personal archival home movies and diaries, photographs, sketches and interviews with those who knew him best.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland cultural institutions have long celebrated Henson’s roots in the state. Artifacts, sketches and other ephemera from Henson’s career were recently displayed through December at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

The University of Maryland also celebrates “Henson Day” annually on Sept. 24. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland in 1960 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree in 1978. Kermit the Frog was named the university’s spokesfrog.

Watch on YouTube

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Stuck cargo ships are picking up some unwanted passengers

With HonFest permanently wrapped, a new festival highlighting Hampden is set for June

More From The Banner

Dazhon Leslie Darien

Suspect in Pikesville AI case set off red flags before racist recording spread

Errors in Nick Mosby’s latest fundraising report raise even more questions

Jacob Tuer, assistant operator for the Catlett and the day’s captain, steers as the Dali and fallen Key Bridge are seen out the window on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Map, dive, cut, lift: An inside look at the Key Bridge salvage strategy

Photo collage shows handwritten list of weapons for “Operation Free South Sudan,” dated December 13, 2023, on left, with partial photograph of Peter Ajak. On right is an inverted map of Sudan and South Sudan with a photo of a grenade in front of it.

A Bethesda-based peace activist is charged with being a would-be revolutionary in Africa