A new exhibit shows how Jim Henson brought Miss Piggy and the Muppets to life

You can see Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and their other beloved pals at “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unleashed,” on display at the Maryland Center for History and Culture through the end of the year. Early iterations of popular characters, storyboards and video clips line the gallery as viewers are taken on a journey through Henson’s extensive career, including fan-favorite films like “Labyrinth” and “The Dark Crystal,” as well as his work on children’s shows such as “Fraggle Rock” and “Sesame Street.”