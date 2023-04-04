Sources: Grayson Rodriguez en route to join Orioles in Texas, expected to start Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore’s top-ranked pitching prospect, is on his way to join the Orioles on Wednesday in Texas, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Banner.

Rodriguez, who didn’t make the team out of spring training, is expected to start for the Orioles in the series finale in his home state. The 23-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, and there were high expectations for him to make the opening day roster out of spring training.

However, Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after he pitched to a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 spring training innings. Most of his runs came in isolated innings that would unravel on him; he allowed 11 runs in his final 10 2/3 innings of the spring.

“He just didn’t really have a good start this spring, and kind of didn’t get out of the fourth inning,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “It seemed like the second time through the order, that third inning, was an issue. I thought he didn’t establish his slider as well as we’ve seen him do in the past. Command wasn’t as good as we’ve seen him do in the past.”

In his first start for the Tides on Friday, he allowed two earned runs in four innings. He’ll be on regular rest to start Wednesday.

The Orioles have a hole in their rotation after right-hander Kyle Bradish suffered a right foot contusion in the second inning Monday night. A 104-mph line drive struck him, and after one warmup pitch, Bradish exited the game. X-rays for a fracture were negative.

Tuesday’s projected starter, right-hander Tyler Wells, entered and pitched five no-hit innings, leaving Baltimore searching for starters for the rest of the series. Right-hander Kyle Gibson moved from Wednesday to pitch Tuesday.

