As The Baltimore Ravens prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, celebrities and VIPS flocked to M&T Bank Stadium.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been a loud and proud Ravens fan for the entire season, but Sunday may be the first time he stopped to shotgun a beer with tailgating fans.

The governor also found time to pose with the legendary Ray Lewis, a former linebacker from the team’s inaugural season.

Comedian and Baltimore native Stavros Halkias — known as Stavvy to his fans — has become something of a mascot/ambassador for the Ravens this year, and today is no different. Early Sunday afternoon, the Ravens shared a post of Stavvy as Ronnie the Raven, a new mascot for the team.

And of course, Taylor Swift is in attendance at the game. She was seen at the Bank just before 2 p.m. in a box with pal Keleigh Teller and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite the memes, it doesn’t appear that Swift spent any time in Towson, riding a dirt bike or posing with the Domino Sugar sign.

The pop sensation was sporting curly hair, leading some online to speculate she’s getting closer to announcing a re-release of the Reputation album.

Michael Phelps — the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time and a Baltimore-area native — was at the game and spent time with the team talking about the mindset it takes to perform in high-stress competitions.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott found Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and posed for a friendly photo — though we know Scott is pulling hard for the Ravens.

Earlier in the day, Scott posted a photo of his newborn son, Charm, in a cozy-looking Ravens getup.

Baltimore Banner journalists also reported seeing former Ravens stars Todd Heap and Ed Reed joining Lewis on the sidelines before kickoff. Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim was seen as well and posted footage on Instagram from the sidelines.

This story will be updated.