Baltimore City officials canceled the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade because of freezing temperatures and snow.

The parade had been scheduled to begin at noon, but Mayor Brandon Scott said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “we are making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution for attendees’ safety.”

Light snow is forecast to begin at 1 p.m. and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

City officials said they are considering rescheduling it for a later date.

Residents usually line the sides of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Baltimore to watch the annual parade, which would have included participants from the House of Flying Dancers, the Baltimore Morehouse Alumni Association, and local colleges and universities.

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore also canceled its activities, which were to begin at 11 a.m. honoring the former civil rights leader.

This article will be updated.

