Bundle up, Baltimore!

The National Weather Service is forecasting multiple days of temperatures near or below the freezing line. With wind gusts of up to 36 mph, it’s going to be chilly.

The forecast for Saturday night is a low around 30, and it won’t warm up much Sunday. The high is expected to be around 36. Forecasters say there’s a 50% chance of snow Sunday before 1 p.m., with wind gusts up to 40 mph during the day.

Low temperatures are expected to hang around, with a low of 20 Sunday night, warming up to near 32 Monday.

Snow chances return Monday night and early Tuesday, when the high is forecast to be 33. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for subfreezing temperatures Wednesday, with a high of 31 and a low of 22 that night.

The mercury will crack the freezing mark Thursday, according to NWS, when the high temperature will reach 37 degrees.

The cold weather has prompted the city’s Office of Homeless Services to activate its winter shelter policy through Jan. 19.

Anyone experiencing homelessness on nights when the temperature with a wind chill is below 32 degrees may call 443-984-9540 or 2-1-1 for shelter availability.

Participating sites will provide accommodations from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Those accessing the shelters will be provided dinner and breakfast, shower and laundry services, case management, vaccine clinics and transportation to and from the shelter.