The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The body of a fifth worker killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March has been recovered from the Patapsco River.

Unified Command said Wednesday night they found the remains of 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie.

Salvage teams found a missing construction vehicle and notified Maryland State Police. Investigators and officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI recovered Gonzalez inside a red truck, Unified Command said in a statement.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Gonzalez is among six men confirmed or presumed to be dead after falling into the river. The bridge collapsed when the Singapore-flagged cargo ship the Dali lost power and struck a pylon on the bridge in the early hours of March 26.

After the collapse, the bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, Carlos Hernandez, 24, and Maynor Suazo Sandoval were recovered over time. One construction worker, José Mynor López, 35, remains missing.

One construction worker, Julio Cervantes, survived the fall from the bridge.

The main channel to and from the Port of Baltimore has had limited access since the bridge collapse. Officials have announced plans to remove the Dali by May 10 and open a 45-foot channel that can accommodate more large cargo ships. They plan to fully restore the port’s 50-foot main channel by the end of May.