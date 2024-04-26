A 42-year-old Montgomery County man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this month.

Montgomery County Police say Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz of Silver Spring hit and killed 26-year-old Jacques Price of Silver Spring on April 8 on Veirs Mill Road.

Zelaya Diaz is charged with failure to return and remain on scene of an accident involving a death.

Police say investigators found a 2009 Acura TL on April 12 in Zelaya Diaz’s driveway, and the vehicle was registered to him.

A nearly two-week-long search for Zelaya Diaz ensued until officers found him Wednesday in Silver Spring, police said.

Zelaya Diaz was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Online court records did not list a lawyer for Zelaya Diaz as of Thursday night.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct when police found Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz.

